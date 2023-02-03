Read full article on original website
GoFundMe Set Up For Moscow Family Who Lost Their Home in Sunday Fire; Mother is Beloved University of Idaho EmployeeMia CarlsonMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for murder in deadly stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a suspect has been arrested after a fatal stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas, 39, was booked on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to North Las Vegas Police. A fight was reported at...
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman police seeking info about potential prowler around College Hill
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill. Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Victim's daughter called 911 to report deadly Sandy Valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Sandy Valley man is accused of killing his girlfriend after the woman's daughter called 911 to report the shooting last week, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. David Kashich, 62, was taken into custody on suspicion of open murder for...
Man shot after funeral in suspected gang-related North Las Vegas shooting: sources
One person was injured Monday in a suspected gang-related shooting at a funeral in North Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Lansing Daily
Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing
The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
UPDATE: Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Las Vegas west valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara at approximately 2:29 p.m. Metro police officers with the Summerlin […]
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
Suspect arrested in California 1 week after woman found dead inside Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. He was arrested for […]
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
FOX 28 Spokane
U of I students begin packing bracelets
MOSCOW, Idaho – University of Idaho students gathered Tuesday night to start packaging the Vandal Strong bracelets they have been selling for a physical memorial that will honor Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, the four students that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November.
‘I was framed:’ Las Vegas politician accused of killing journalist speaks from jail
The former elected official accused of killing a journalist claimed Monday that he was framed. Robert Telles, 46, requested a new interview with 8 News Now to give his side of the story.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
2news.com
Repeat Offender Sentenced to Prison for Committing Robberies While on Supervised Release
A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for carrying out a series of commercial robberies while on supervised release. Alfonzo Dale Lobas (34) pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three counts of interference with commerce...
