Lewiston, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police seeking info about potential prowler around College Hill

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill. Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was
MOSCOW, ID
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

U of I students begin packing bracelets

MOSCOW, Idaho – University of Idaho students gathered Tuesday night to start packaging the Vandal Strong bracelets they have been selling for a physical memorial that will honor Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, the four students that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November.
MOSCOW, ID
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV

