NECN
Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut
Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
Eyewitness News
Hartford ranks among the worst state capitals for safety and more, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford was not cast in a favorable light in a new report about state capitals and safety. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2023′s Best State Capitals for Safety & More. It ranked Hartford as 48th out of 50. WalletHub...
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
WCAX
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
Eyewitness News
Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
Eyewitness News
A firefighter and state trooper struck in Cromwell
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
Eyewitness News
Assistant swimming coach in Meriden arrested for recording cellphone video in school bathroom
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An assistant swimming coach at a school in Meriden was arrested for recording video in a bathroom. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. was charged with voyeurism. Last month, the Special Crimes Unit from the Meriden Police Department said it began investigating an allegation of a...
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year […]
Eyewitness News
CT’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now in the running for National Teacher of the Year. Bristol Eastern High School teacher Mrs. Carolyn Kielma has been inspiring students inside and outside the classroom for decades. Kielma always brings a positivity to the classroom and...
News 12
Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield
Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team
Eyewitness News
Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
Massachusetts man charged in 2018 home invasion in Thompson
The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Eyewitness News
Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. The highway has since reopened. The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 20N and 19. It was first...
Eyewitness News
Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
