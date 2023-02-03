ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Madden simulation predicts Super Bowl LVII blowout

We are now less than a week away from watching Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. On paper, it seems as if we are in for a close game, but the official Madden NFL 23 simulation believes otherwise. On Monday, ESPN released an article on the official Madden NFL 23 simulation for Super Bowl LVII, and that sim is calling for a blowout.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time

Welcome to Super Bowl week! This coming Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As it stands, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, and many expect a tight battle that will come down to the final possession of the game. Today, we will take a look at the Top 10 Super Bowls of all time. Do you think this year's Super Bowl will eventually make the list?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams thinking DeAngelo Hall is DeAngelo Williams is priceless [Video]

Ok, I am not going to lie. I cannot get enough of Jamaal Williams in my life! And to be honest, as long as he keeps on being hilarious, we at Detroit Sports Nation will do our best to pass those hilarious moments along for you to check out. Williams' latest moment came on Wednesday, as he was concluding an interview on Super Bowl Live on ESPN. Though it seemed like his time on the show was over, Jamaal wanted to make sure to give a shout-out to DeAngelo Hall, who he was clearly confusing with DeAngelo Williams.
Detroit Sports Nation

What it will cost Detroit Lions to keep Jeff Okudah for 5th-year option

When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Insider says Jared Goff is a steal for Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams as part of a package for Matthew Stafford, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff would stick around in the Motor City until the team could find their future quarterback. Fast forward to the present, and Goff has proven to everybody that HE is Detroit's QB of the future, at least for now. In fact, one NFL insider says Goff has a “steal” of a contract for the boys in Honolulu blue.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy