Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Madden simulation predicts Super Bowl LVII blowout
We are now less than a week away from watching Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. On paper, it seems as if we are in for a close game, but the official Madden NFL 23 simulation believes otherwise. On Monday, ESPN released an article on the official Madden NFL 23 simulation for Super Bowl LVII, and that sim is calling for a blowout.
Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time
Welcome to Super Bowl week! This coming Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As it stands, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, and many expect a tight battle that will come down to the final possession of the game. Today, we will take a look at the Top 10 Super Bowls of all time. Do you think this year's Super Bowl will eventually make the list?
Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves
The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
Jamaal Williams thinking DeAngelo Hall is DeAngelo Williams is priceless [Video]
Ok, I am not going to lie. I cannot get enough of Jamaal Williams in my life! And to be honest, as long as he keeps on being hilarious, we at Detroit Sports Nation will do our best to pass those hilarious moments along for you to check out. Williams' latest moment came on Wednesday, as he was concluding an interview on Super Bowl Live on ESPN. Though it seemed like his time on the show was over, Jamaal wanted to make sure to give a shout-out to DeAngelo Hall, who he was clearly confusing with DeAngelo Williams.
What it will cost Detroit Lions to keep Jeff Okudah for 5th-year option
When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.
NFL Insider says Jared Goff is a steal for Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams as part of a package for Matthew Stafford, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff would stick around in the Motor City until the team could find their future quarterback. Fast forward to the present, and Goff has proven to everybody that HE is Detroit's QB of the future, at least for now. In fact, one NFL insider says Goff has a “steal” of a contract for the boys in Honolulu blue.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0