Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Detroit Lions’ Dilemma: Should They Draft RB Bijan Robinson at No. 18?
When it comes to selecting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, I have always been 100% against the Detroit Lions taking that route. After all, it is a passing league, and I have always believed that if you have a solid offensive line, a productive running back could be taking on Day 2 or even Day 3 at a much cheaper rate. That being said, there will be a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft who I believe is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player, and GM Brad Holmes may just think he is too good to pass up. That player is Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
Browns DE Myles Garrett suffers injury at Pro Bowl Games
When I turned on the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, the thought went through my head that I really hope one of our Detroit Lions players does not suffer an injury doing something crazy. Well, it appears as if the four Lions players who participated are good to go but the same cannot be said for Cleveland Browns DE, Myles Garrett. According to Tom Pelissero, Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's games. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Former Lions CB Darius Slay is still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia
At one point in time, Darius Slay was emerging as a solid cornerback for the Detroit Lions. That is until he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he is now a perennial Pro Bowl player, and headed to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, Slay was asked about Matt Patricia, and he is clearly still fueled by disrespect from the former Detroit coach. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet'”, “At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5.” “I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along”
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Detroit Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery to replace Duce Staley
The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach, filling the vacancy left by Duce Staley, who recently joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery, a highly regarded and experienced coach who previously served as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has been added to Detroit's staff as a sought-after veteran. Multiple teams were interested in his services.
Jared Goff gives Derek Carr advice about being traded
When Derek Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $7.5 million signing bonus and over $65 million in guaranteed money, he probably never imagined that he would be traded following the 2022 season. Well, barring a completely unexpected turn of events, whether it be via a trade or free agency, Carr will not be a member of the Raiders by the time the 2023 season kicks off. During Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gave Carr some advice about being traded.
NFL Insider says Jared Goff is a steal for Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams as part of a package for Matthew Stafford, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff would stick around in the Motor City until the team could find their future quarterback. Fast forward to the present, and Goff has proven to everybody that HE is Detroit's QB of the future, at least for now. In fact, one NFL insider says Goff has a “steal” of a contract for the boys in Honolulu blue.
Jared Goff says more Detroit Lions should be in Pro Bowl Games
When the initial voting results came in, Frank Ragnow was the only Detroit Lions player to get selected to play in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. But, after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, some additional slots opened up and three more Detroit players were chosen. Those players are Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. While talking to reporter Dannie Rogers, Goff said there should be a few more of his teammates in Vegas.
