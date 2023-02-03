ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Trooper and firefighter hurt in crash on Route 9

There have been several reports of an unknown person entering and stealing items at Buckley Hall South at UConn while residents are sleeping. Another case of a weapon being brought into a school is causing extreme safety concerns for parents and students. DASHCAM VIDEO: Crash injures trooper and firefighter on...
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Baby laughs at kitten, toy

This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The student...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UHart investigation update

This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The student...
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Risks of oversharing on social media

DASHCAM VIDEO: Crash injures trooper and firefighter on Route 9 in Cromwell. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: State police released footage of a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell that left a trooper and firefighter with injuries. (CT State Police). Updated: 4 hours ago. Gun found in school in Hamden. Updated: 4...
Eyewitness News

Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. The highway has since reopened. The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 20N and 19. It was first...
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
Eyewitness News

Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Eyewitness News

New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
