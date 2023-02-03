Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Related
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Eyewitness News
Assistant swimming coach in Meriden arrested for recording cellphone video in school bathroom
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An assistant swimming coach at a school in Meriden was arrested for recording video in a bathroom. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. was charged with voyeurism. Last month, the Special Crimes Unit from the Meriden Police Department said it began investigating an allegation of a...
Eyewitness News
Nurses in New London get life-saving training with ‘Stop the Bleed’ program
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Nurses in New London are getting some life-saving training and they’re hoping you’ll join them. “Our job as humans is really to help each other,” Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Trauma Program Manager Jessica Mancarella said. What better way to help than to...
Eyewitness News
A firefighter and state trooper struck in Cromwell
Dr. Vahid Behzadan, Assistant Prof. of Cybersecurity at the Univ. of New Haven, talks about the risks of putting too much of your everyday life on social media.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team
Dr. Vahid Behzadan, Assistant Prof. of Cybersecurity at the Univ. of New Haven, talks about the risks of putting too much of your everyday life on social media.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Trooper and firefighter hurt in crash on Route 9
There have been several reports of an unknown person entering and stealing items at Buckley Hall South at UConn while residents are sleeping. Another case of a weapon being brought into a school is causing extreme safety concerns for parents and students. DASHCAM VIDEO: Crash injures trooper and firefighter on...
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town. They said that the reports came from the area of Matson Hill Road between Bittersweet Lane. They were filed between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023. “This is an...
Massachusetts State Police identify human remains found at Stanley Park in Westfield
Police identify partial human remains that were found inside Stanley Park in Westfield on Saturday.
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Baby laughs at kitten, toy
This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The student...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: UHart investigation update
This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The student...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Risks of oversharing on social media
DASHCAM VIDEO: Crash injures trooper and firefighter on Route 9 in Cromwell. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: State police released footage of a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell that left a trooper and firefighter with injuries. (CT State Police). Updated: 4 hours ago. Gun found in school in Hamden. Updated: 4...
Eyewitness News
Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. The highway has since reopened. The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 20N and 19. It was first...
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
Eyewitness News
CT residents looking for ways to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
(WFSB) - As the death toll continues to climb following that devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, here in Connecticut, those with ties to the region are trying to help. It’s not just donations. The first shipment of coats and shoes went out today. People are trying to connect...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Eyewitness News
New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Comments / 1