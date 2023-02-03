ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

High wind warning across Ohio tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Ashland,...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Storm with rain and gusty wind approaching

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is on the move and it will bring rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind into Thursday. When...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release. Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
WISCONSIN STATE
cleveland19.com

As expected, class action lawsuit already filed in East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s been five days since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio which caused the evacuation of hundreds. The train contained at least five rail cars carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, which was burned off on Monday to avoid a catastrophic explosion, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighter responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the cities Little Italy neighborhood. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 123rd Street. According to officials, six adults escaped from the fire with no injuries being reported. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot Monday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. 6th Street. Cleveland police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. At this time, there are no arrests.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters are still fighting a fire at a warehouse that caught fire early Monday morning, according to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say crews arrived at 24240 Rockwell Dr. around 2:40 a.m. to find smoke coming from a manufacturing building. A fire was...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy