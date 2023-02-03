Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
High wind warning across Ohio tomorrow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Ashland,...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring rain then damaging wind threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then...
WYTV.com
Storm with rain and gusty wind approaching
(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is on the move and it will bring rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind into Thursday. When...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release. Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. Widespread rain will move into our area late Wednesday night, and this rain will linger through late Thursday morning. Thursday morning will also be windy with sustained winds of 20...
cleveland19.com
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
cleveland19.com
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
cleveland19.com
As expected, class action lawsuit already filed in East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s been five days since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio which caused the evacuation of hundreds. The train contained at least five rail cars carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, which was burned off on Monday to avoid a catastrophic explosion, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
cleveland19.com
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighter responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the cities Little Italy neighborhood. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 123rd Street. According to officials, six adults escaped from the fire with no injuries being reported. The...
Week-ahead weather: Is snow coming for us?
Temperatures dropped to the low 30s by Sunday morning and it feels cooler thanks to some pretty breezy conditions.
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing. The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center. Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot Monday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. 6th Street. Cleveland police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. At this time, there are no arrests.
cleveland19.com
Malley’s Chocolates sells a portion of company, plans to expand to new markets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some significant changes in the works for the iconic Malley’s Chocolates. 19 News was the first to report that Malley’s sold a portion of the three-generation family business. Clevelanders don’t need to panic though, you’ll still be able to get your chocolate...
cleveland19.com
EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently...
cleveland19.com
Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters are still fighting a fire at a warehouse that caught fire early Monday morning, according to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say crews arrived at 24240 Rockwell Dr. around 2:40 a.m. to find smoke coming from a manufacturing building. A fire was...
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
cleveland19.com
‘We are full!’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter searches for dog-friendly homes
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for people to take in dogs, short-term and long-term. According to a post on their Facebook, the shelter is completely full and worried about the stress this may cause on the dogs. The post reminds potential adopters about...
