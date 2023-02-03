Read full article on original website
As Little Rock makes progress on trail project, crews work to fix eroded trail
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A popular walking trail in downtown Little Rock has been washing away into the Arkansas River— and while the city works to fix it, there are also plans to expand the trail system. "We walk the trail every morning and every evening," Andrew Appler...
City of Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is now offering relocation assistance to the tenants of the Big Country Chateau apartments. On February 7, the city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs led an inspection of the property and they found a total of 81 units that were occupied by authorized tenants.
Drew County judge says multiple power lines, tree limbs down due to ice storm
Monticello (KATV) — The ice storm hovered over many southern Arkansas counties causing damage to homes, downed power lines, and tree limbs. On Friday night a majority of the lights in Monticello came back on, but some people in Drew County have been without power for days. Gerald Ironn...
Most of Lincoln County still without electricity after winter storm
It's been about five days for thousands of Arkansans without power following last week's winter storm.
Little Rock task force meets to discuss food desert challenges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In June, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced the City of Little Rock would form a task force to address the food desert issue. This week, we got a better look at how leaders have been planning to use creative ideas to bring a grocery store closer to some.
Feb. 6 Power Restoration Update
Power outage updates as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6:. 10% of customers remain without power. 1,101 of 3,197 C&L customers are without power. 7 of 7,428 Entergy customers are without power. Bradley County. Only 2% remain without power. 127 of 1,870 C&L customers are without power. 1 of 4,249...
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Jefferson County sheriffs investigate possible drowning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a swimming pool just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning. According to reports, officers arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Cook road and found a man...
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closed to reduce feral hog population
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population. Our...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
CoorsTek unveils new Benton technical academy
CoorsTek is hoping to keep their employees for the long haul, opening the "CoorsTek Academy" to give workers the tools they need to succeed.
Jefferson County power to be restored Saturday Entergy says
The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday and overnight, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
