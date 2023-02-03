ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Feb. 6 Power Restoration Update

Power outage updates as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6:. 10% of customers remain without power. 1,101 of 3,197 C&L customers are without power. 7 of 7,428 Entergy customers are without power. Bradley County. Only 2% remain without power. 127 of 1,870 C&L customers are without power. 1 of 4,249...
DREW COUNTY, AR
How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
