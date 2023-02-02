Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
82nd Nevada Assembly Swears in Diverse Leadership Positions
Today, Nevada Assembly Democrats were sworn in for the state’s 82nd legislative session. This session’s Assembly Democratic Caucus remains one of the most diverse in the state’s history with over half of Democratic Assemblymembers being Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Of the 28 Democratic Assemblymembers, six...
8newsnow.com
Governor Lombardo signs executive order demanding audit of Nevada public schools
Governor Joe Lombardo on Monday signed an executive order into place which demands an audit of Nevada's 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Governor Lombardo signs executive order demanding …. Governor Joe Lombardo on Monday signed an executive order into place which demands an...
2news.com
Nevada Senators Announce Guests for State of the Union Address
We will not have 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. newscasts on Tuesday due to our streaming of the address. The Democratic-controlled Legislature is expected to spar with newly elected Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on several proposals.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way”
Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) Action, said Lombardo’s plans for the coming biennium work for a “small percentage of people at the top” and not struggling Nevadans. The post Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way” appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Follow the Money: Democratic lawmakers lead as record $13 million raised in 2022 cycle
The multi-million dollar growth in fundraising for legislators came amid a competitive election cycle in Nevada with every top office up for grabs. The post Follow the Money: Democratic lawmakers lead as record $13 million raised in 2022 cycle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session
Faced with an ongoing stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, Treasurer Zach Conine said lawmakers are engaging in a “political exercise” that will have damaging, real-life consequences for Nevadans. The post Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A forthcoming bill in the Nevada legislature could remove marijuana’s status as a “controlled substance” and remove authority from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy. The bill would streamline state control of marijuana to a sole agency: the Cannabis Compliance Board, according to...
2news.com
School safety: Dems and Reps disagree on how it should be done
Legislators gathered Monday to start off Nevada's 82nd legislative session. They will have four months to set statewide policies and they have $11-billion from the general fund to set the budget. Newly elected Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will have to work with democratic majorities in both chambers. A shared priority...
thenevadaindependent.com
Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
thenevadaindependent.com
It’s time to get serious about abortion access and rights in Nevada
Last month marked what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, but as we all know, federal protections for abortion are gone at least for the foreseeable future. Now, state governments and the patients who live in them are left to navigate a complicated legal landscape and an even more complicated path to accessing abortion care.
nevadacurrent.com
PLAN outlines what it wants from Joe Lombardo and Nevada lawmakers
On the eve of the 2023 Nevada legislative session, progressive activists are calling on Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to increase teacher pay, preserve public money for public schools, abandon his plans to wipe out recently-enacted criminal justice reforms, and represent all Nevadans as they struggle with inflation and the high cost of housing.
2news.com
Lantern Festival in Carson City celebrates Lunar New Year and elected legislative members
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year. Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today. The Lantern Festival signifies the first...
Introducing the Lombardo Promise Tracker
To provide accountability for dozens of the governor’s most significant promises, The Nevada Independent is launching the “Lombardo Promise Tracker.” The post Introducing the Lombardo Promise Tracker appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business
In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 4