6 big dividends this week: Public Storage payout rockets 50%
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest dividend hikes and special dividends that you may have missed on InvestingPro this past week. Sign up for real-time dividend coverage. Public Storage goes big. Over the weekend, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hiked its dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share, or $12...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note
LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge funds betting against stocks globally abandoned those trades last week at the fastest pace since 2015, surpassing the speed of their exodus from the meme stock frenzy two years ago, according to a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) research note. The latest short squeeze, implying that stock prices...
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected U.S. beef and pork supplies reduced demand for its chicken, company executives said on Monday, as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. Shares were down 4.7% as Tyson also cut its outlooks for operating margins...
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources
(Reuters) - Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
Cummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand
(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on Monday forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 12% and 17%, anticipating strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles. The company, which benefited from robust demand for trucks amid a recovery in economic activities and increase in e-commerce deliveries, reported...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
S&P 500 May Be Set for Strong Performance as Technicals Align in 2023
The S&P 500 has formed a golden crossover this year. This bullish formation historically indicates that the index is on its way toward having a positive year. Likewise, bullish sentiment is rising as the share buyback craze grips the markets. The S&P 500 is up +7.7% in the first 22...
S&P 500 Faces Uncertainty Amid Blockbuster Jobs Report, Chinese Balloon Incident
Movements of the S&P 500 since the Fed’s interest rate hike on Feb. 1 indicate that despite the late weekly selling, the index still managed to close last week with a 1.6% gain. Thursday’s bumpy trading pushed the S&P 500 to 4195.49 before it then lost some gains; this...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.8%, pulling back from a nine-month high it hit on Friday on optimism about...
Dick's Sporting Goods price target raised on shopper preferences
Investing.com -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) is gaining share from retail competitors, especially among higher income consumers and women, according to analysts at Cowen, which raised its price target on the stock. Cowen stock analysts raised their price target to $166 a share from $155. They rate the...
EUR/USD: Strong Bear Breakout, Another Leg Down Likely
The bears got a strong bear breakout last Friday, and now they have two consecutive bear trend bars. The downside breakout is strong enough to get at least a small second leg down. The market is now in a trading range and may have to test down close to the...
EUR/USD Extends Losses
The euro continues to lose ground and has started the week in negative territory. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0783, down 0.19%. Earlier in the day, the euro has now fallen to its lowest level since Jan. 23. Euro Tumbles. The euro sent market participants on a...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?
Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?. Ethereum has experienced a slow February so far after its January rally. 20-day EMA and RSI indicators display mixed results. Could ETH experience a rally to reach $1,800 or a decline to $1,500?. Ethereum (ETH) appears to be experiencing a...
Adani to repay $1.1 billion loan early to ease pressure on subsidiaries' shares
Investing.com -- Gautam Adani and his family have gathered the funds to repay a $1.1 billion loan early, aiming to ease the pressure on the stocks of the Indian billionaire's portfolio companies. The Financial Times cited a statement from Adani Enterprises Ltd (BO:ADEL) saying that the loan, which was due...
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
Goldman Sachs to invest over $1 billion in Europe biomethane venture
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management said on Monday it had launched a biomethane business called Verdalia Bioenergy and aimed to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in Europe over the next four years. Biomethane, a lower carbon alternative to fossil-based natural gas, is produced from...
Doritos to Give Away $25,000 in Polygon (MATIC) Metaverse Partnership
© Reuters. Doritos to Give Away $25,000 in Polygon (MATIC) Metaverse Partnership. Tortilla chip brand Doritos launches Triangle Studios Web3 project on Polygon. The musical metaverse will launch with a $25,000 crypto and NFT giveaway. Polygon previously inked deals with top brands like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The...
