This Is Where The Athletic Ranks The Guardians Farm System

The Athletic ranks the Cleveland Guardians farm system is the second-best in MLB.

There is one part of the Cleveland organization that has remained consistent over the past 10 years. That's how deep their farm system is and how they're able to find and develop young talent.

Just like other fans I always wish the front office would make more moves in free agency. However, I do recognize that it doesn't always need to be a priority when the team constantly is debuting players with All-Star potential.

The Guardians' talented farm system is one thing that doesn't go unnoticed by the national media or the baseball world outside of Cleveland. They're constantly being put in the spotlight for this reason.

The Athletic's Keith Law gave the Guardians a lot of respect in his recent rankings of MLB's farm systems. He has Cleveland's system ranked number two out of all MLB organizations.

Law compliments their ability to identify and sign international free agents while also pinpointing college starters that can become starts at the Big League level. Some organizations can only do one of these while there are others who struggle to do both.

The only team that is ranked ahead of the Guardians is the Los Angeles Dodgers who came in at number one. This is another one that isn't too big of a surprise. The Dodgers have been atop of the National League West for over a decade now and their ability to develop talent and sign free agents to supplement other areas is what makes them a World Series contender every year.

The Guardians may not have the best farm system in MLB according to this ranking. However, they clearly have the top one in the American League Central. This is where the rest of the AL Central ranked:

16. Kansas City Royals

19. Minnesota Twins

28. Chicago White Sox

30. Detroit Tigers

The Guardians farm system is a building block that the rest of the division doesn't have which could be a big factor in a potential World Series run.

