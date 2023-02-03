ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Comeback

Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide

Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

