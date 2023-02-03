ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Chiefs, Eagles have nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LVII marks the third time in five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing for the title. After a regular season that will likely net him his second MVP, Mahomes has been valiant in the postseason while playing through injury. His ability to maintain excellence despite a sprained ankle was crucial to Kansas City holding off the Jaguars and edging the Bengals.
Every team that gets into the Kyrie business has regretted it| What's Wright?

Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the news that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after he demanded to be moved late last week. Nick explains to Damonza why this trade could hurt Luka Doncic and the Mavs long-term, and why no team has benefitted by getting into the Kyrie Irving business.
Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving earn spots in Top 5 Team Killers | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton releases a list of the Top 5 Locker Room Cancers after news breaks that Kyrie Irving successfully secured a trade from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Only last week it was reported that Kyrie demanded a trade after contract talks were falling through in Brooklyn, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were a suspected landing spot, it appeared Dallas sealed the deal. Watch as Carton lays out who else gets a spot on his top team killers' list.
Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history

Twenty years ago, the city of Las Vegas couldn’t even buy ad time during the Super Bowl. In 2010, the NFL softened slightly, allowing for advertising, but there could be no gambling references and no images of gambling – not even clips of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds

O say can you see how you can turn The Star-Spangled Banner into some cash in your wallet?. Yep, you heard that right. Even the national anthem is fair game when it comes to Super Bowl prop betting on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday on FOX and FOX Sports app.
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
