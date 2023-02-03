ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern University is spending $1.2M on security camera renovations

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is stepping up its security cameras after multiple safety concerns from students and parents. "I know there was a robbery in this parking lot, and that kinda scared me a little bit because it is literally not even 50 feet from where I live, and the person got away," stated Da'vion Archie.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Tybee Island Marine Science Center names new director

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The Tybee Island Marine Science Center now has a new permanent executive director, and she’s no stranger to the facility. Chantal Audran is living out her dream job. After first joining the Tybee Island Marine Science Center staff in 2011 as their marine science educator and the last 8 years as its curator, she is now the facility’s executive director.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Byrd signs with Kennesaw State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Christian volleyball standout Maggie Byrd signed with Kennesaw State University on National Signing Day. Kennesaw State is coming off a winning season. The Owls made it to the second round of the ASUN conference tournament. Byrd is also coming off a successful season with the...
KENNESAW, GA
WJCL

Report : Savannah's Anthony Lanier to re-sign with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Savannah's Anthony Lanier is set to become the highest-paid American defensive player in the Canadian Football League. According to multiple published reports, the former Jenkins High School standout, has received a new contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain set to return as the weekend nears

The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Teaching confidence and leadership to future generations

For more on Lt. Col. Dave London, watch the above video. Lt. Col. Dave London didn't plan on becoming a teacher, but he'll quickly let you know what it means to him. "This is awesome. I get to make the future, and the future is very bright. I've been absolutely honored to train our country's future-- I love seeing the look on their face when they realize that 'yes, I can do that,'" London said.
WJCL

Quiet weather for much of the workweek and spring-like

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will build our way from the northwest today. It will be a nice February day with lots of sunshine and pleasant. We will be several degrees above the seasonal average of 63˚ with most areas in the upper-60s to near 70˚ and beachfront in the lower-60s.
SAVANNAH, GA

