Police: U.S. Marshals arrest 3 men in connection to deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Three people are behind bars charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Savannah. Police say the three suspects played a role in a double shooting on Winwood Place back on November 22, 2022 that claimed the life of 31-year-old Mykel Price.
Hit-and-run manhunt: Savannah police search for driver responsible for hitting couple in their 70s
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A hit-and-run crash in Savannah injured a couple in their 70s. Now, police want your help finding the driver involved who left the scene. The crash occurred during the evening of Feb. 5, at the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets in downtown Savannah. The victims,...
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
Georgia Southern University is spending $1.2M on security camera renovations
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is stepping up its security cameras after multiple safety concerns from students and parents. "I know there was a robbery in this parking lot, and that kinda scared me a little bit because it is literally not even 50 feet from where I live, and the person got away," stated Da'vion Archie.
Bulloch County teacher suspended after video shows him shoving student into lockers
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Bulloch County teacher is suspended and is facing termination after shoving a student into lockers. The investigation stems from an incident back on December 2, 2022 at Langston Chapel Middle School in which Marc Rountree, on video, was seen shoving a student several feet backwards, with the student striking the back of his head against the lockers.
City of Savannah is helping you save money on your light bill with energy-efficiency workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah is working to help people save big bucks on their energy bills. The city's office of sustainability is hosting the first of nine work shops to help people find ways to save money on their monthly bills, two of them happening this week.
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
Tybee Island Marine Science Center names new director
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The Tybee Island Marine Science Center now has a new permanent executive director, and she’s no stranger to the facility. Chantal Audran is living out her dream job. After first joining the Tybee Island Marine Science Center staff in 2011 as their marine science educator and the last 8 years as its curator, she is now the facility’s executive director.
High School Basketball Highlights and Scores for Feb. 7
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School basketball highlights and final scores for Tuesday February 7.
Meals on Wheels crew surprises Hilton Head woman on her 100th birthday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head woman is 100 years old today. There was singing, balloons, flowers, cards, presents and cake. The Bluffton-Hilton Head Meals on Wheels crew stopped by Sofia Aranda’s home Tuesday morning to surprise her on her 100th birthday!. “I just can’t imagine...
'You couldn’t ask for a better thing': Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton dedicates new playground
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A project years in the making has finally reached completion in Bluffton. In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how it’s making a difference in the lives of local kids. “It’s awesome. It’s amazing. You couldn’t ask for a better thing," said Jacob...
Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
Byrd signs with Kennesaw State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Christian volleyball standout Maggie Byrd signed with Kennesaw State University on National Signing Day. Kennesaw State is coming off a winning season. The Owls made it to the second round of the ASUN conference tournament. Byrd is also coming off a successful season with the...
Report : Savannah's Anthony Lanier to re-sign with Saskatchewan Roughriders
Savannah's Anthony Lanier is set to become the highest-paid American defensive player in the Canadian Football League. According to multiple published reports, the former Jenkins High School standout, has received a new contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Rain set to return as the weekend nears
The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
Teaching confidence and leadership to future generations
For more on Lt. Col. Dave London, watch the above video. Lt. Col. Dave London didn't plan on becoming a teacher, but he'll quickly let you know what it means to him. "This is awesome. I get to make the future, and the future is very bright. I've been absolutely honored to train our country's future-- I love seeing the look on their face when they realize that 'yes, I can do that,'" London said.
Quiet weather for much of the workweek and spring-like
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will build our way from the northwest today. It will be a nice February day with lots of sunshine and pleasant. We will be several degrees above the seasonal average of 63˚ with most areas in the upper-60s to near 70˚ and beachfront in the lower-60s.
