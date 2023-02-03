ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
