FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving earn spots in Top 5 Team Killers | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton releases a list of the Top 5 Locker Room Cancers after news breaks that Kyrie Irving successfully secured a trade from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Only last week it was reported that Kyrie demanded a trade after contract talks were falling through in Brooklyn, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were a suspected landing spot, it appeared Dallas sealed the deal. Watch as Carton lays out who else gets a spot on his top team killers' list.
Paramount responds to claims 'Yellowstone' ending with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey to star in new show
Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton on "Yellowstone." Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join Taylor Sheridan franchise.
FOX Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena & White Sox Tim Anderson headline The Really Good SS Tier | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Shortstops and have Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena & Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
FOX Sports
Eddie George on Baltimore Ravens defense led by Ray Lewis: 'I hated y'all' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George and Shannon Sharpe reflect on the epic battles between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. Eddie reveals the 2000s Ravens defense was “nothing to play with” which was spearheaded by a young Ray Lewis. When asked about his thoughts on the Titans-Ravens games, Eddie simply said: “I hated y’all.”
FOX Sports
LeBron's journey 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end' | THE HERD
LeBron James made history as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader with his 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colin Cowherd explains why this shows that LeBron's career 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end.' He then gets into whether LeBron may move on from L.A. after saying that he is not done yet.
FOX Sports
Black History Heroes: Jason McIntyre honors Jesse Owens
James Cleveland "Jesse" Owens was an American track and field athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games. Owens specialized in the sprints and the long jump and was recognized in his lifetime as "perhaps the greatest and most famous athlete in track and field history.
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.
