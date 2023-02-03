ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving earn spots in Top 5 Team Killers | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton releases a list of the Top 5 Locker Room Cancers after news breaks that Kyrie Irving successfully secured a trade from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Only last week it was reported that Kyrie demanded a trade after contract talks were falling through in Brooklyn, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were a suspected landing spot, it appeared Dallas sealed the deal. Watch as Carton lays out who else gets a spot on his top team killers' list.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

LeBron's journey 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end' | THE HERD

LeBron James made history as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader with his 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colin Cowherd explains why this shows that LeBron's career 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end.' He then gets into whether LeBron may move on from L.A. after saying that he is not done yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Black History Heroes: Jason McIntyre honors Jesse Owens

James Cleveland "Jesse" Owens was an American track and field athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games. Owens specialized in the sprints and the long jump and was recognized in his lifetime as "perhaps the greatest and most famous athlete in track and field history.
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.

