Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made
The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
FOX Sports
10 best Super Bowls of all time ranked: Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are the two best teams in the NFL this season. They have two of the top three offenses, two of the top three defenses, and their quarterbacks are two of the three finalists for NFL MVP. So Super Bowl LVII has all the...
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson on Aaron Rodgers going to the Raiders & Davante Adams losing Derek Carr
Chad Johnson shares his thoughts on the latest Las Vegas Raiders news. Chad reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he would be upset with the Raiders QB situation if he were Davante Adams. Chad also talks about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers reuniting with his former WR in Vegas.
FOX Sports
Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history
Twenty years ago, the city of Las Vegas couldn’t even buy ad time during the Super Bowl. In 2010, the NFL softened slightly, allowing for advertising, but there could be no gambling references and no images of gambling – not even clips of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
FOX Sports
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?. Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
FOX Sports
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability
Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
FOX Sports
2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds
O say can you see how you can turn The Star-Spangled Banner into some cash in your wallet?. Yep, you heard that right. Even the national anthem is fair game when it comes to Super Bowl prop betting on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday on FOX and FOX Sports app.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Chris Jones praises the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard
Chiefs' Chris Jones praised the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard. He also praised the young talent on the team for working equally as hard as the veterans.
Comments / 0