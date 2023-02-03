ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history

Twenty years ago, the city of Las Vegas couldn’t even buy ad time during the Super Bowl. In 2010, the NFL softened slightly, allowing for advertising, but there could be no gambling references and no images of gambling – not even clips of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds

O say can you see how you can turn The Star-Spangled Banner into some cash in your wallet?. Yep, you heard that right. Even the national anthem is fair game when it comes to Super Bowl prop betting on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday on FOX and FOX Sports app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy