ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Florida Sen. Rick Scott kicked off Commerce Committee

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVWJg_0kannH6O00
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, center, Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, and Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., left, speak during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Florida Sen. Rick Scott were removed from the powerful Senate Commerce Committee as it restructures around its one-seat Democratic majority.

Scott told The Hill that he blames Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the removal.

“McConnell got to pick. He kicked me off; he kicked Lee off,” Scott said.

Scott acknowledged that running against McConnell for GOP leader after the November election was the likely reason he was kicked off the panel despite his relative seniority and experience running a major company.

“I probably ran the biggest company almost any senator in the history of the country has ever run. I was governor of the third-biggest economy in the United States, Florida. I’ve got a business background,” Scott told The Hill.

Lee, who backed Scott for Republican leader, also criticized McConnell, tweeting “Mitch happens” along with the nail polish emoji, which in the digital world carries a variety of meanings including sass, fanciness, nonchalance, indifference or self-confidence.

“He has unreviewable discretion to make certain committee assignments. This was one of those,” Lee also tweeted.

Lee spokesman Lee Lonsberry said the senator would have liked to stay on the Commerce Committee, “but this won’t affect the good work he does for the people of Utah and the nation.”

Lee will now join the Senate Budget Committee, while keeping his assignments on the Judiciary Committee and Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He’s also still on the Joint Economic Committee.

Related

Scott and Lee have teamed up to challenge McConnell’s leadership of the GOP conference on fiscal and spending decisions, and Lee gave one of the nominating speeches for Scott’s bid to take over as GOP leader, according to The Hill.

The news outlet reported that some conservatives believe the leadership fight was a major factor in the decision to remove Scott and Lee from Commerce.

McConnell said in November that he didn’t have any hard feelings after Scott challenged him in an acrimonious race, which McConnell eventually won by a vote of 37 to 10, with one senator voting present, according to The Hill.

“I’m not in any way offended by having an opponent or having a few votes in opposition,” McConnell said after he was reelected. “I’m pretty proud of 37 to 10.”

Scott told Fox News Digital that he is “not going to back down” and that he believes he “did the right thing” when he challenged McConnell, adding he believes the Senate GOP conference “needs to change.”

Comments / 59

Steve Carter
4d ago

Don't cross McConnell. Bad idea. Scott ran HCA, which stole 100s of millions from the government, so I question his BS about running a company. More like a criminal enterprise. Google it

Reply(6)
31
Bob Miller
4d ago

I’d like to know who is in charge of the “Budget Committee” and why they aren’t held responsible for providing a Budget!

Reply(3)
13
Bill Saks
3d ago

So what ?? We all know McConnel is a turncoat !! This is his McTurtles last days as a Republican leader

Reply
18
Related
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy