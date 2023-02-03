ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2

By Fred Topel
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC renewed the Night Court revival for a second season on Thursday. The show premiered Feb. 17 with two episodes, and the renewal comes ahead of the fifth episode airing Tuesday.

Melissa Rauch stars in and executive produces "Night Court." Photo courtesy of NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Dan Rubin created the revival and executive produces with Melissa Rauch , Winston Rauch and returning star/producer John Larroquette . The team refers to this Night Court as a "new-boot" because it brings back original cast members but also introduces new ones.

Melissa Rauch plays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, portrayed by Harry Anderson in the original series. Larroquette reprises his role as lawyer Dan Fielding.

New cast members include India de Beaufort as prosecutor Olivia Moore, Kapil Talwaker as clerk Neil, and Lacretta as bailiff Donna. Fielding was the prosecutor in the original series, but Abby hires him to be the new public defender.

NBC says Night Court has reached 25.7 million viewers across all viewing platforms since Feb. 17. That total is the most viewers of a new comedy series since The Conners debuted on ABC in 2018.

The original Night Court , created by the late Reinhold Weege, ran from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. Reruns continued to air in syndication for years.

Night Court airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

