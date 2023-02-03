ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne. “It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 […]
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to discuss leases with OBBE at Feb. 7 meeting

Agreements cover central office, city using school property for temporary fire station, among others. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – At the Feb. 7 work session of the Orange Beach City Council, the panel will discuss authorizing execution of license, usage and lease agreements with the Orange Beach Board of Education.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Catholic Church deacon being investigated by DCF

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say

Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
GEORGIANA, AL
utv44.com

MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL

