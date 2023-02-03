Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
$200 million expansion of So. Baldwin Regional Medical Center underway
Big changes are on the way at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. A 200 million dollar expansion is underway that will not only expand the size of the hospital but also its services.
WALA-TV FOX10
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
utv44.com
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne. “It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 […]
Orange Beach to discuss leases with OBBE at Feb. 7 meeting
Agreements cover central office, city using school property for temporary fire station, among others. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – At the Feb. 7 work session of the Orange Beach City Council, the panel will discuss authorizing execution of license, usage and lease agreements with the Orange Beach Board of Education.
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Catalytic Converter thefts in Daphne, Fairhope Tuesday morning: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured a man stealing a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the East Bay Apartments in Daphne. The surveillance shows a man on the ground sawing off a car part while someone else holds a flashlight. The guy with the saw […]
Teacher says spirituality and education go hand in hand in her classroom
Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — One of her third graders said Ms. Kearney helps us when we make mistakes. And that’s just scratching the surface of what Melanie Kearny does for her students. Kearney said, “It is such a blessing to be able to teach third graders and here at Bayshore Christian School to just share […]
utv44.com
Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
utv44.com
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
utv44.com
Fairhope couple gets new home thanks to Panini Pete's PR Foundation
Fairhope, Ala. (WPMI) — A life changing event Monday for a Fairhope couple; Johnny and Crystal Stewart received the keys to their new home. The couple lived on property in a house that was in such bad shape it had to be demolished. But thanks to Panini Pete and...
Pensacola Catholic Church deacon being investigated by DCF
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
utv44.com
MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
utv44.com
Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
utv44.com
Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
