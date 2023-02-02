Read full article on original website
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
game-news24.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
'Call of Duty' Maker Resolves a Big Controversy
Ahead of its latest financial report, videogame maker Activision Blizzard has reached a settlement with the SEC over a longstanding issue.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - February 2023
Wakanda Forever! It’s February, which may mean it’s the shortest month of the year, but in no way does that imply you’ll have any shortage of new movies, TV shows, or anime to watch on all of your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all of the hottest new things to watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Crunchy Roll in February 2023!
Where To Watch Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Online
Are you looking to stream something off the beaten path? If so, the polarizing horror film Skinamarink might just be for you. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the viral sensation centers on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. Not only that, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Personally, I hate it when that happens.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
game-news24.com
In fact, the film episode 3 was “ruined” The last of us
HBO’s The Last of Us showed that video games work better when it spends an hour diving in a deep dive of something that only looked at or glossed over through the source material. The latest episode of the live-action adaptation of a nationally recognized documentary film series, Long Long Time, drew the most viewers and TV audiences.
What Are DMT Elves and Who Reports Seeing Them?
Among psychedelics — a subclass of hallucinogenic drugs that can send people on a "trip" of an often utterly bizarre nature — a few have been studied extensively. A number of studies have looked at what happens to people who take LSD, for instance, or mescaline or psilocybin (found in peyote and mushrooms, respectively). But one psychedelic, N,N-dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, produces effects that have baffled scientists for years.
