ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores 15 in first career NBA start

Detroit, Mich. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 15 points in his first career NBA start Monday night. Hauser stepped into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown was a late scratch. He promptly rewarded the Celtics with 15 points in 31 minutes played, the most minutes in a game in his two year NBA career. All of his 15 points were in the first half. Hauser added six rebounds and was 5-9 from three-point range. The Celtics won 111-99.
STEVENS POINT, WI
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy