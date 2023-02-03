ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

594,961,858 reasons to be thankful for Minot AFB

By Kyara Brown
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyD78_0kanlqct00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The economic impact Minot Air Force base brings to the Magic City is significant.

Leaders from the air force base and the city sat down on Thursday to show just how big that number really is.

The base is responsible for bringing nearly $6 million into the local economy in 2022.

More than 12,000 people make up the 5,000 acres of land just north of town.

Minot State hosts Minot Beginning Community Band again

And the base provides more than 6,000 military jobs and 2,000 civilian jobs.

Leaders want these numbers to keep growing, which is why they are asking legislators for $1.9 million in Senate Bill 2240.

“Minot isn’t Minot without Minot Air Force Base. It is a huge part of our community, it’s a huge part of the national defense strategy. And so, the dollars from the state really go to help us with the advocacy, the education we do, and then allows us to raise dollars locally to help with the military appreciation events and the other programming that we do,” said Brekka Kramer, the president and CEO of the Minot Chamber EDC

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and is now heading to the House for a vote.

