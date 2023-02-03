ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Comments / 24

Brenda Chastain
5d ago

if he's guilty, then he needs to pay the price but I've known cases where the highschool girl was lying too.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Update: Norman crash two people sent to hospital

Canadian County could end its ban on liquor sales before 2 p.m. on Sundays. Caretaker scares off scammer about to steal $12,000 …. The woman received a call alleging her grandson was in jail after a hit-and-run and needed money for bail. Her caretaker took her to the bank, then started asking questions when she saw the amount being withdrawn. When the man arrived, she pulled out her phone and hit record.
NORMAN, OK
WREG

Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals […]
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Trees uprooted, stolen from El Reno church

Caretaker scares off scammer about to steal $12,000 …. The woman received a call alleging her grandson was in jail after a hit-and-run and needed money for bail. Her caretaker took her to the bank, then started asking questions when she saw the amount being withdrawn. When the man arrived, she pulled out her phone and hit record.
EL RENO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy