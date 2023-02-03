Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Rally in support of trans youth happening at the Nebraska State Capitol this Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A rally in support of Nebraska’s trans youth is set to take place at the State Capitol this Wednesday. OutNebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska will also be holding a press conference, outlining their opposition to Legislative Bill 574. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha...
klkntv.com
State senators push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two bills discussed Tuesday in the Legislature would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska. Bill 142, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin in Nebraska at $100 per month. “Insulin is literally necessary for survival for many...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen, joined by Tom Osborne, declares Nebraska Mentoring Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen has declared February to be Nebraska Mentoring Month. Pillen was joined by lawmakers, legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne and mentoring program representatives at the State Capitol on Monday. During the event, Pillen announced an annual $5 million competitive grant to promote mentorships...
klkntv.com
In health care limbo: Hundreds of Nebraska hospital patients waiting to be transferred
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association says delays in patient discharges to other facilities, like nursing homes, are a growing concern for hospitals. “And it’s reaching the point of a crisis, impacting hundreds of Nebraskans every single month,” President Jeremy Nordquist said. “Our hospitals report that at any given time, there are over 220 patients sitting in a hospital waiting to be discharged.”
klkntv.com
‘The sky’s the limit’: Nebraska Chamber lays out plan for state’s growth in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says it has a number of plans to draw more workers to Nebraska and expand business here. Chamber President Bryan Slone said last year’s investments in communities, the workforce and infrastructure helped to pave the way for new growth in the state.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
klkntv.com
Nebraska AG Hilgers urges U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is taking aim at Mexican drug cartels. Hilgers has joined 21 other attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take action on the cartels. In their letter, they urge the adminstration to designate...
klkntv.com
Nebraska long-term care homes still at risk of closure, plead for more Medicaid money
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Nebraska long-term care facilities are still fighting to keep their doors open. With insufficient reimbursement rates for Medicaid and no change in the governor’s proposed budget, experts say there is still risk of closure. Sixty percent of nursing home residents rely on Medicaid...
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball retiring jerseys of Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three former Nebraska baseball players will have their jerseys retired in March. Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jersey numbers retired during a ceremony at Nebraska’s game against Illinois on March 24. The three Huskers are the first in the...
klkntv.com
Warm again Wednesday with rain/snow possible in extreme southeast Nebraska
Yet another day we saw temperatures reach the 50s in Lincoln! Since this weekend, we’ve now had four straight days of 50s for the month of February. It isn’t all that common to see such mild weather stick around as long as it has, at this time of the year.
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
klkntv.com
Spotty drizzle chance on Monday, but still mild
After a very warm weekend, the mild weather continues into Monday morning. Temperatures sat in the mid-30s for much of southeast Nebraska early Monday, and we expect temperatures to rise into the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Highs will likely be closely tied to how much cloud cover we see...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
klkntv.com
A sunny and warm Tuesday
The entire state is waking up to clear skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday morning. Unlike Monday where we had a few waves of clouds, sunny skies will remain all day long on Tuesday. High temperatures will rise into the upper-40s and low-50s in southeast Nebraska. Areas that had a...
Comments / 0