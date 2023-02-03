ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

State senators push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two bills discussed Tuesday in the Legislature would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska. Bill 142, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin in Nebraska at $100 per month. “Insulin is literally necessary for survival for many...
Gov. Pillen, joined by Tom Osborne, declares Nebraska Mentoring Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen has declared February to be Nebraska Mentoring Month. Pillen was joined by lawmakers, legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne and mentoring program representatives at the State Capitol on Monday. During the event, Pillen announced an annual $5 million competitive grant to promote mentorships...
In health care limbo: Hundreds of Nebraska hospital patients waiting to be transferred

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association says delays in patient discharges to other facilities, like nursing homes, are a growing concern for hospitals. “And it’s reaching the point of a crisis, impacting hundreds of Nebraskans every single month,” President Jeremy Nordquist said. “Our hospitals report that at any given time, there are over 220 patients sitting in a hospital waiting to be discharged.”
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
Spotty drizzle chance on Monday, but still mild

After a very warm weekend, the mild weather continues into Monday morning. Temperatures sat in the mid-30s for much of southeast Nebraska early Monday, and we expect temperatures to rise into the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Highs will likely be closely tied to how much cloud cover we see...
A sunny and warm Tuesday

The entire state is waking up to clear skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday morning. Unlike Monday where we had a few waves of clouds, sunny skies will remain all day long on Tuesday. High temperatures will rise into the upper-40s and low-50s in southeast Nebraska. Areas that had a...
