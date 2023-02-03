Read full article on original website
‘A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue’ in Trinidad
The Trinidad Civic Club and Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting, “A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue” on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Trinidad Town Hall from 6 – 10 pm. Dine & dance with loved ones and friends. th and at the Door: $40/$75 for...
Love is in the Air – Celebrate at “Hearts by the Sea 2023″
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 10 and 11 with Hearts by the Sea in Eureka! A weekend of romantic movies, special strolls, horse drawn carriage rides, sweet valentines, and more await you in the heart of the Redwood Coast. Events include:. Special discounts, treats, exhibits and menus from more...
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Golden Age Center Receives $10,000 from Humboldt Area Foundation
We have a very special announcement. We received a $10,000 Grant from Humboldt Area Foundation so we could expand our bus services to Lewiston, Douglas City and Junction City. We will be starting with these expanded service areas the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. Our bus rides are $5.00 round trip and part of this grant is to keep the cost at a $5.00 flat fee for all areas. Riders can pay cash when picked up or we sell bus tickets for those who wish to prepay or buy for friends/family, or give out from their organization. They can be purchased at our Blue Barn Thrift Store during normal business hours.
Lisa Carole Feraru: ‘Called home to her lord and savior’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Lisa Carole Feraru was born to Gloria Jackson McDowell and John Levaditis, on...
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
Bird Nesting Season is Here: Please Avoid Trimming or Removing Vegetation
The City of Arcata would like to remind the community that Humboldt Bay and its surrounding areas are home to a wide variety of bird species, so it is especially important to check for active nests before trimming or removing vegetation during this nesting season. The federal Migratory Bird Treaty...
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department
In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased
Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers
Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Man Drives Into Patrol Car, Flees at High Speed, Brandishes Weapon, Before Surrendering
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 8, 2023, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO
On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
Investigation Leads to Arrest of Eureka Man and Seizure of Meth, Guns, and One Pound of Suspected Fentanyl, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a...
McKinleyville Deaths are Likely the Result of a Domestic Violence Situation, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
