South Carolina man arrested in Kansas is accused of sexual exploitation of a child

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from South Carolina has been arrested in Kansas. He is accused of sexually exploiting a child.

According to a news release from the Garden City Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, they were contacted by a family stating that their underage child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina.

The GCPD says officers were told that the underage child and the South Carolina man had shared elicit photographs with each other.

An investigation revealed that the man had traveled to Garden City and was staying at an area hotel. Police say he barricaded himself in the room and was making suicidal comments while having a knife in his possession.

Upon arrival, the GCPD says officers tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to exit the room and surrender to police.

A search warrant was obtained, and the man was arrested and taken into custody, according to the GCPD.

The man was arrested on suspicion of nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession) and nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child (transmission).

