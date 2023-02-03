Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln senator's bill clarifying license plate reader law opposed by ACLU
A bill that would limit who in Nebraska can use automatic license plate readers — and clear up confusion about whether data captured from plate readers can be used in court proceedings — faced opposition from the ACLU of Nebraska over privacy concerns at a Wednesday hearing. Introduced...
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee approves bill to eliminate JLOC, move oversight of OPE to Legislative Council
The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.
Comments / 0