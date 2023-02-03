Read full article on original website
$2.5 million available for organizations to implement soil health program
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is now accepting applications from Colorado’s conservation districts and other eligible entities interested in administering STAR Plus grant funding to agricultural producers who expand or introduce soil health practices in their operations. Improving soil health, a key component of responding to the effects of climate change in agricultural landscapes, can improve available soil moisture, reduce agricultural runoff, decrease erosion, and support more productive, nutritious crops. Funding for these grants comes from the Climate Smart Commodities grant, awarded to CDA from the United States Department of Agriculture last fall.
Ag Hall of Fame thrives with farm credit association, FFA Foundation partnership
When Logan County Commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame later this month, he will bring to one dozen the number of Logan County agriculture leaders named to that prestigious station. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1989 with...
Colorado lawmakers fast-track “extraordinary” $5 million payment to shore up Denver Health
Citing rising costs and the enduring impacts of the pandemic, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators is fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health to help financially stabilize the city’s safety net hospital. Legislative leaders have had conversations with Denver Health about its financial situation in recent months,...
What’s the top concern of Colorado cities and towns these days? Inflation, of course.
The cost of hard-to-get goods and equipment was up an average of nearly 40% in La Junta over the past year, and that has this Eastern Plains city pitching to voters a 1% bump in the sales tax on November’s ballot. The extra percentage point is projected to bring...
(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State
Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices
International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
Banner gets additional $47M FEMA grant to offset COVID costs
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved an additional $47 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.
Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fire scars remain, Colorado officials urge feds to hasten recovery
Colorado’s U.S. senators, a congressman and the governor are urging the federal government to hurry up with recovery payments from the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires. The two fires burned a combined 400,000 acres in 2020 and are the No. 1 and No. 2 largest wildfires in the...
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
