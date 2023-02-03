ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fort Morgan Times

$2.5 million available for organizations to implement soil health program

The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is now accepting applications from Colorado’s conservation districts and other eligible entities interested in administering STAR Plus grant funding to agricultural producers who expand or introduce soil health practices in their operations. Improving soil health, a key component of responding to the effects of climate change in agricultural landscapes, can improve available soil moisture, reduce agricultural runoff, decrease erosion, and support more productive, nutritious crops. Funding for these grants comes from the Climate Smart Commodities grant, awarded to CDA from the United States Department of Agriculture last fall.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State

Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices

International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Banner gets additional $47M FEMA grant to offset COVID costs

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved an additional $47 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
COLORADO STATE

