Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Greene and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...A slow fall will continue through Thursday with the river expected to hold steady around 23 feet into Friday. Additional rises are possible this weekend. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet. An updated river stage reading is expected later this evening. - Forecast...The river is currently expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The latest estimated stage was 17.0 feet at 6:00 PM CST. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 06/06/1928. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
