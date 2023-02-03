Effective: 2023-02-08 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The latest estimated stage was 17.0 feet at 6:00 PM CST. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 06/06/1928. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO