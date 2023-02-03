ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stjpc.org

Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, KY is seeking a person to become our Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator

Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator. The Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator reports directly to the Pastor and carries out their. duties under the Pastor’s general direction and guidance. The minister assists the multi-cultural. parish with enabling all ministries to function effectively. As a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Three people accused of child abuse are expected in court Tuesday in Ohio County. Kentucky State Police say they ran a boarding school called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry in Dundee. A Vanderburgh County family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials say the 35-year-old was...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program will benefit parents in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The program is being funded through donations with the Deaconess Foundation. In 2022, four infants died in Henderson County due to unsafe sleep environments. Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White says...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

New bill looking to protect Indiana firefighter privacy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, anyone can find the address and name of an Evansville firefighter online, it’s public record. The same doesn’t apply to an Evansville police officer or someone like the mayor. District 78 State Representative Tim O’Brien is looking to change that with House...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
WKRN

Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art receives $1M donation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky’s second largest art museum received a donation of $1 million Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Wathen Medley, Board of Directors of Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, donated the $1 million to go towards the cost of running the museum. The museum will be renaming...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night

Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family still searching for missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Missing Owensboro girl found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

