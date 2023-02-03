ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday.  Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Man Shot During Attempted Robbery at Lindenwold Gas Station

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Monday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the CCPO Major...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police

Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP

A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said. Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
