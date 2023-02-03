Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Related
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
13-year-old girl injured as over 30 shots fired into Pa. home: reports
A 13-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to stories from 6ABC and NBC10. The incident occurred right before 1 a.m. along the 2600 block of South 26th Street. According to NBC10, a man being chased by gunmen ran into a...
southjerseyobserver.com
Man Shot During Attempted Robbery at Lindenwold Gas Station
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Monday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the CCPO Major...
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Man accused of killing neighbor in dispute over loose dog has been indicted
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County man on charges that he shot a neighbor to death after a dispute over a loose dog. Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Washington Township, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16 of last year.
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP
A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said. Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0