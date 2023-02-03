ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Geraghty of Grant City died on Feb. 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and moved to the Berry Houses in Dongan Hills in 1953 as a child. She attended St. Ann’s School and St. Joseph Hill Academy before entering the NYC Police Academy in 1973. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, being among the first groups of women on patrol. She spent 21 years with the NYPD, and then worked private security until she retired in 1995. She also joined the Fraternal Order of Police and was a lifetime member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher’s in Grant City, where she was a member of the St. Christopher Socialites. She is survived by her son Daniel, her granddaughter Ruthie, her great granddaughters Mikayla and Victoria Lee and her brother Edmund. For the full obituary, click here.
The Staten Island Advance

The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
The Staten Island Advance

New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
The Staten Island Advance

Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
The Staten Island Advance

Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
The Staten Island Advance

We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)

Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
The Staten Island Advance

