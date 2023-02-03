Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night RobberyAbdul GhaniRockland County, NY
Related
Staten Island students attend mass to mark Catholic Schools Week | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the start of Catholic Schools Week, students from a Catholic elementary school on Staten Island recently came together to celebrate during a Sunday mass. Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education throughout the entire country, typically held the last week...
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
Religious group wants to demolish former Advance headquarters, build school and dormitory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A religious group that purchased the former Staten Island Advance/SILive.com headquarters presented their plans for the location to part of the local community board Tuesday night. Bonnie Rose, a representative for the Law Office of Jay Goldstein, told Community Board 2‘s Land Use Review Committee...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Geraghty of Grant City died on Feb. 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and moved to the Berry Houses in Dongan Hills in 1953 as a child. She attended St. Ann’s School and St. Joseph Hill Academy before entering the NYC Police Academy in 1973. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, being among the first groups of women on patrol. She spent 21 years with the NYPD, and then worked private security until she retired in 1995. She also joined the Fraternal Order of Police and was a lifetime member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher’s in Grant City, where she was a member of the St. Christopher Socialites. She is survived by her son Daniel, her granddaughter Ruthie, her great granddaughters Mikayla and Victoria Lee and her brother Edmund. For the full obituary, click here.
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
New Jersey kindergarten teacher, a mother of 3, discovered in shallow grave: Report
KEARNY, N.J. — The body of a 33-year-old educator and mother has been discovered in a shallow grave in Kearny, New Jersey, authorities said. An NJ.com report said the body of Luz Hernandez, a mother of three, was found Tuesday by Central Avenue and Third Street, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
New York State allocates $8.6 million towards opioid treatment programs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State will open nearly $9 million in grants for innovative treatment programs to combat opioid use, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. A total of 18 providers will be supported through the effort, administered by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The initiative uses funds from settlements drawn from companies responsible for manufacturing, distributing and selling opioids.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
Staten Island lawyer killed in Chile will be remembered during tributes this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family and friends of a Staten Island man killed while vacationing in Chile will be celebrating his life this week with the announcement of details for multiple events being held in his honor. Eric Garvin, 38, of Stapleton, a local lawyer and community advocate,...
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in NYC this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to buy your favorite Girl Scout cookie, with one of the sweetest seasons of the year beginning in New York City in just a few weeks. The Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 in New York City will begin on Wednesday, March 1.
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
In time for Valentine’s Day: Catch Spotlight Repertory Theatre’s ‘Love Letters’ this weekend at the Empire Outlets in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company presents A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” a play that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama and performed all over the country. Performances are set for Friday, Feb....
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite bacon, egg and cheese
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This is sure to be one hotly contested competition. For the first Best of Staten Island category of 2023, we want to know where we can find the best bacon, egg and cheese. Only local brick-and-mortar restaurants, diners, cafes and delis will be considered. While...
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A recent report from the Citizen’s Committee for Children (CCC) has revealed that Staten Island ranked among the top 10 New York counties with the most barriers to children and families’ well-being in two key categories – housing and community resources. The CCC...
‘I loved my restaurant,’ says retired restaurant owner who leaves Cole’s Dockside legacy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Through Hurricane Sandy, dips in the economy and COVID-19 restrictions, Larry Cole persisted in the restaurant business. With retirement on his mind, the native Staten Islander handed over the reigns of Cole’s Dockside in December to its new stewards, Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni.
We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)
Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0