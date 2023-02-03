USC vs STANFORD (MEN’S DUAL) Stanford hosted USC for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet over the weekend, beating the Trojans in a 169-108 decision. Stanford star Andrei Minakov took the 100 fly in 47.02, getting out to a great start with a 21.86 on the first 50. Notably, Stanford freshman Rafael Gu didn’t race the 100 fly for points, but did time trial the event, where he swam a new lifetime best of 46.10.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO