SFGate

After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Speaking in the aftermath of a brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday says there is too much anger in contemporary society and he called for a return to civility.
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review

ATLANTA (AP) — A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The provision in a sweeping 2021 election overhaul allows state lawmakers...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

GOP candidate Craft rails against education department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky's Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters. The focus on such hot-button...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

New Hampshire considers mental health days for students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues. Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
SFGate

Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Visibility as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, mainly Merced County southward to. northern portions of Kern County. * WHEN...From 2 AM...
HANFORD, CA

