SFGate
After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Speaking in the aftermath of a brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday says there is too much anger in contemporary society and he called for a return to civility.
Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review
ATLANTA (AP) — A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The provision in a sweeping 2021 election overhaul allows state lawmakers...
GOP candidate Craft rails against education department
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky's Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters. The focus on such hot-button...
Californians could vote on allowing felons to vote from state prisons
Californians may get to decide whether those convicted of felonies should be allowed to vote while incarcerated.
New Hampshire considers mental health days for students
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues. Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the...
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Visibility as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, mainly Merced County southward to. northern portions of Kern County. * WHEN...From 2 AM...
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
