Read full article on original website
Related
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis
Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
Fable Update Sheds Light on State of the Game
A new update on the new Fable game has finally shed some light on the highly-anticipated PC and Xbox Series X|S title. According to various rumors and reports, the game is having serious development issues and is very, very far away from releasing. Meanwhile, the way Xbox has spoken about the game in the past ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role
Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Reportedly Bringing Back Popular Inquisition Feature
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reportedly bringing back a popular feature BioWare implemented with Dragon Age: Inquisition. When Dragon Age debuted with Dragon Age: Origins, it was a hardcore role-playing game. With Dragon Age II, the series became much more of an action RPG and removed or stripped back many elements of its predecessor. And then ...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Bob Iger Announces Big Disney Restructuring Plans, Including New Entertainment Business Unit
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company will be going through some big, sweeping, restructuring, effective immediately. During the latest Disney investors call, Iger made it clear that the structure at Disney created by Bob Chapek was off the mark, and needed correction. Iger stated that "Our company is fueled by storytelling and creativity," ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Target's Buy One Get One 50% Off Video Game Sale Includes Dead Space, Gotham Knights, and More
Video games can get pretty expensive, and any promotion that eases that financial burden is welcome. This week, Target locations are holding a major sale where buyers that purchase one game can get a second at 50% off. The sale includes a number of very recent games, including many that released in the late months ...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Important Kang Detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed what links all the Kang variants. iO9's Germain Lussier spoke to the MCU actor about his villainous debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. But, the question of what makes this character tick came up and Majors offered a very thoughtful response. In those words ...
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia Sequels Announced by Disney
Some of Disney's most beloved animated franchises are continuing on. On Wednesday, during the company's quarterly earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced that new sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are all in the works at the studios. While no details, much less release dates, for these films have been revealed, ...
Comments / 0