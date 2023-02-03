ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Dave Bautista Wants to Be in a Romantic Comedy. So Why Isn’t He?

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2QPT_0kank4X900
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Dave Bautista would like to star in a romantic comedy , and according to a recent interview with Page Six , he’s not sure why he hasn’t been cast in one already. “I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive?’” the Knock at the Cabin actor said. “‘Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’”

It’s astounding and upsetting. How do we live in a world where Dave Bautista has been gaslit into wondering if he’s too ugly for a rom-com? (I mean, have you seen the arch on those eyebrows?) And yet, there Bautista was on Wednesday, elaborating on his comments during The Late Late Show with James Corden— where he said he’s been trying to get into a rom-com to no avail. “I’ve been trying to get in one for years,” he said, “and I always ask myself, 'What is it about me that no one can see me in this space?'"

Bautista, formerly a WWE wrestler whom GQ recently declared a “bona fide movie star,” has often been pigeonholed as an actor—forced into macho roles that can’t quite contain his range. He’s done the Schwarzenegger “ Kindergarten Cop ” thing with My Spy, and he’s played the heavyweight hitman in Spectre. He brought earnestness to his Marvel character, the dunderheaded Drax, but the role didn’t exactly offer much room for growth. “It was hard playing that role,” Bautista told GQ . “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

What Bautista seems to be craving is something a little more human—something that’ll give him the space to show some real tenderness. And why not! Twitter’s response, for the record, was resounding: Put Dave Bautista in a rom-com immediately.

The thing is, Dave Bautista would probably do great in a rom-com. Any rom-com—or at least, any rom-com scenario. The fulcrum of any good romantic comedy is the chemistry between two leads, and Bautista can banter with the best of them. As seen in Glass Onion , he also knows how to maintain dramatic tension—perhaps a transferable skill that can also apply to romantic tension?

Like all genres, however, romantic comedies can often contain certain tropes and “types,” and Bautista—a half-Greek, half-Filipino beefcake—doesn’t quite fit the usual slender, Anglo Saxon mold. White, toned but slender men unsurprisingly dominate all corners of the rom-com space and seem to have the easiest time finding variety within it. Just look at Hugh Grant, who’s played the Work Enemies to Lovers Guy ( Two Weeks Notice ); the ‘Nice Guy’ ( Notting Hill ) and, at least twice, the Possibly Reformed Player ( Bridget Jones’ Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVxy9_0kank4X900
Courtesy of Everett

Things haven’t changed much since Grant’s heyday in the 90s, either. Just look at a quick sampling of some of our more recent leads: Noah Centineo ( To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before ), Jacob Elordi ( The Kissing Booth ), John Duhamel ( Shotgun Wedding ), and Owen Wilson ( Marry Me ).

There are always exceptions to the rule, like serial rom-com star Taye Diggs in his How Stella Got Her Groove Back days or, more recently, Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe; William Jackson Harper in We Broke Up ; and Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians. Still, for the most part, rom-com leading men remain pretty homogenous—in spite of fan outcry in favor of such delicious ideas as Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Donald Glover, Steven Yeun, and many more.

To be clear, however, the boundaries that define who can play what “type” and who cannot are completely made up and deserve nothing but disrespect at all times. Do we really believe that Dave Bautista couldn’t play, for instance, an Enemies to Lovers Guy? As seen in films like The Proposal and You’ve Got Mail, rom-coms with that dynamic also often center around work. Perhaps Bautista and his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldaña could play rival cryptocurrency investors? Or maybe he and Charlize Theron are spies who are trying to kill one another in a sexy way? Just some ideas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUDgD_0kank4X900
Courtesy of Netflix

Bautista also faces the hurdle of his past career. While former wrestlers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Andre the Giant have paved the way , wrestlers often remain typecast in physical, combat heavy roles.

But could we really not envision Dave Bautista playing, like, a jacked civil engineer who can’t help but fall in love with the spirited community organizer who’s been blocking his project for months, as played by Natasha Rothwell? Could he really not be the extremely empathetic “I’m Afraid He’s Out of My League” Guy, à la John Corbett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding or Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before ?

The only rom-com leading man “type” that Bautista could not satisfy, the only category I believe to be beyond his capacity for transformation, is the “Adam Sandler” category, because only Adam Sandler can do what he does. Everything else? Give Bautista a chance, and I bet he could do it with the right leading woman.

A common failure of modern romantic comedies is a failure to cast for genuine, sizzling chemistry. The Dave Bautista Rom-Com would not make this mistake. Whoever stars opposite Bautista must be formidable—either through their strength or the intensity of their presence. And comedic chops will be crucial. (Rose Byrne, would you be interested? Stephanie Beatriz?)

The bottom line, however, is that if Dave Bautista wants to star in a romantic comedy, then someone should put Dave Bautista in a romantic comedy. He has the comedic timing, the good looks, and the swagger to pull it off. All he needs now is the right vehicle.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
TheDailyBeast

Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet

Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023 Read it at Independent
TheDailyBeast

Grimes Calls Out the Moment She Knew the Grammys Were ‘So Irrelevant’

Count Grimes among the many people who believe the Grammys are “so irrelevant.”Rather than voicing her frustration over who won and who didn’t on Sunday night, though, Grimes’ criticism stemmed from the organization’s supposed behind-the-scenes politics. The Art Angels musician called out the Recording Academy on an Instagram post from Charli XCX, who was (semi-sarcastically) lamenting the fact that she wasn’t nominated for a Grammy this year. “People don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive,” Charli wrote.“The Grammies are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it,” Grimes, who has never been nominated for a Grammy, responded in a comment under...
TheDailyBeast

From Cringey Fans to Baffling Wins, the Grammys Fumbled the Bag Yet Again

I knew I would have to type these embarrassing words tonight. Even before an elderly “superfan” was dragged onto the Grammy stage and forced to say “Ha-Ha-Harry Styles” into a microphone by Trevor Noah. Even before Bonnie Raitt won Song of The Year for a ballad I’m sure the majority of the listening public has never heard. So let’s just get it over with: Beyoncé has once again lost the Grammy for Album of the Year. This time, to Harry Styles’ second-best album!Listen… I’m not here to shit on Styles (at least, not too much), a man who makes good,...
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck’s Grumpy Grammy Face Is Easily Explained: Source

Poor old Ben Affleck looked downright miserable at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Images of the Oscar-winning actor’s mirthless face amid a sea of glitz and glamour quickly went viral, though no one could quite work out what he was seemingly so upset about. But a source apparently familiar with Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, told ET that there’s a perfectly innocent explanation. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.” The source added that Lopez “knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time.”Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023 Read it at ET
TheDailyBeast

Viola Davis Slams Oscars After Black Female-Led Films Snubbed

Newly crowned EGOT winner Viola Davis spoke out about Black female-led movies being left out of this year’s Oscar nominations in an impassioned Instagram post on Tuesday. Alongside a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article in which The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood addressed the same subject, Davis wrote: “Allyship = Active support for the rights of a marginalized group without being a member of it. THIS is what’s missing. Whether it be a ‘grassroots’ campaign spearheaded by peers or multi-million industry dollars backing one, we rarely are the benefactors. If you see my work you also have to see our plight and either contribute to it or hinder it.” Davis also expressed solidarity with Prince-Bythewood “and all artists of color who continue to work, create, thrive despite our environment.” “I will hope... always,” Davis added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

JLo Told Ben Affleck He’d Become a Meme Mid-Grammys, ‘Seat-Filler’ Says

So much for those lip-readers and body language experts—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were not, in fact, locked in a tense argument at the Grammys, according to a woman seated next to them on the night. The seat-filler, Anna, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her experience at the award show. Sharing photos of herself next to the couple, Anna claimed that she watched them act “super lovey-dovey” throughout the show, with “their hands always intertwined.” So what were Jen and Ben actually discussing during the telecast? According to Anna, Lopez realized in real time that the internet had latched onto her husband’s delightfully morose vibes at the ceremony, and leaned over to tell him as much. “JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’” Anna said, “and he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression.” Anna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Read it at Buzzfeed News
TheDailyBeast

Madonna Slams ‘Ageism and Misogyny’ After Grammy Appearance Comments

Madonna has criticized people who commented on her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 64-year-old singer shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account on Tuesday night clapping back at those who focused how she looked as she introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith before they performed their song “Unholy.” “Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face,” Madonna wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard working and adventurous.” She signed off the post promising fans “many more years of subversive behavior,” adding: “Bow down bitches!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Read it at TMZ
TheDailyBeast

Rupert Grint Finally Found His Post-Potter Niche: M. Night Shyamalan Star

I can’t imagine being a successful actor. Okay, a lot of that comes from the fact that I cannot, in fact, act, but the idea of being a celebrity fills me with dread. I’m one of those people that would prefer my fortune without fame, thank you very much.It must be an especially daunting career if you start as a child—doubly so if your first film becomes a bigger sensation than you could have ever imagined. That’s exactly what happened to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who kicked off their careers with Harry Potter in the Sorcerer’s Stone...
TheDailyBeast

‘Last of Us’ Star Claps Back at Post About Her ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Body

Actress Melanie Lynskey, who played Kathleen in the most recent episode of HBO’s hit zombie apocalypse series The Last of Us, used her Twitter account on Wednesday to fire back at model Adrianne Curry for criticizing her body in a since-deleted post. Curry, who won the first season of America’s Next Top Model in 2003, posted a photo of Lynskey along with the caption, “her body says life of luxury... not post apocalyptic warlord,” adding, “where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?” in reference to the muscular Terminator star. “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for...
TheDailyBeast

‘Hood Ornament’: Brendan Fraser Trashes Golden Globes

Brendan Fraser let loose about the Golden Globes on Tuesday, telling Howard Stern he didn’t care about winning a “hood ornament” and wonders if his nomination was a “cynical” move. The actor has accused the then-head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which sponsors the awards, of groping him in 2003 and claims the incident led to him being blacklisted until his comeback in The Whale. He boycotted the ceremony and said if he had won “it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed.” Fraser did say Austin Butler’s win for Elvis was well-deserved.Read it at People
TheDailyBeast

Bringing Brooke Shields’ Darkest Secrets Into the Light

There was a time that Lana Wilson was the most in-demand filmmaker in Hollywood.The documentarian, whose big break came with 2013’s After Tiller, most famously directed Miss Americana, the headline-making 2020 portrait of Taylor Swift at a time in her career where she finally felt emboldened to speak out, be candid about the toll of fame, and get political.Soon after Miss Americana had a roof-blowing Sundance Film Festival premiere and then streamed on Netflix, an entire red carpet’s worth of celebrities lined up at Wilson’s door, asking to receive the same treatment.“There are many I said no to, believe me,”...
TheDailyBeast

James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Replacement Revealed, Says Report

In a surprisingly backwards-looking move, CBS will reportedly revive the relatively short-lived Comedy Central game show @midnight for the time slot being vacated by James Corden’s Late Late Show this spring. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer of @midnight, which will presumably air following his show at 12:30 a.m. and be available to stream on Paramount+. According to Deadline, the show’s original host Chris Hardwick, who was accused of sexual misconduct against an ex-girlfriend in 2018, will not have any direct involvement in the rebooted project. In its original incarnation, @midnight pitted a panel of comedians against each other in a series of improv games for imaginary points handed out at random by the host. Read it at Deadline
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
39K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy