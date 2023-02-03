ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney to slash 7,000 jobs

Disney announced Wednesday it will lay off some 7,000 workers as part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving the company billions of dollars, becoming the latest company to cut jobs.
