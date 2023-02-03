You’ll be the MVP of your gathering Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, so whether you're hosting a decked-out watch party, attending one as an avid football fan, or simply tuning in for Rihanna's halftime show, now's the time to think about game-day essentials. We rounded up the best deals on Super Bowl party supplies at Amazon — and everything is going for less than $100 right now. A winning Super Bowl party needs good food, drinks, decor, and company, of course. From football-themed bowls, bottle openers, and...

11 HOURS AGO