Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police
The officer allegedly shared the photo of "the obviously injured" Nichols to six people.
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
1 injured, 2 detained in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Cochese Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a male with […]
‘The spirit led me to go’: Tennessee officer saves teen father on bridge
A Memphis police officer is being called a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case
Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
actionnews5.com
Video shows suspects stealing from Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary of a business at Smooth Wireless on Sunday morning. The video shows a group of six suspects breaking into the store on Millbranch Road using a dark-colored SUV. Suspects stole multiple cell phone products, according to MPD. The suspects...
tri-statedefender.com
‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’
On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
Demetrius Haley didn't tell Tyre Nichols why he'd been pulled over. The Memphis cop was talking on the phone during the stop, documents show.
At the Memphis traffic stop, Demetrius Haley walked over to Tyre Nichols while actively on the phone and never gave him a reason for the stop.
Memphis fire chief outlines errors in Tyre Nichols response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The chief of the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that fire personnel were not told they were responding to a critical injury when they arrived at the scene of a pepper spray incident on Jan. 7. But once EMTs found Tyre Nichols badly injured and propped up against a police vehicle, […]
Beloved Memphis activist Mother Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis activist Georgia King, known as ‘Mother Georgia King,’ has passed away. Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Recently, she had suffered health issues...
WLBT
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
Child critically injured after shooting in Midtown Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to Nelson Avenue near Lamar Avenue and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to...
Comments / 2