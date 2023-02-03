Read full article on original website
PGA golfer Keith Mitchell calls Aaron Rodgers' handicap 'crap' after Pebble Beach Pro-Am win
PGA Tour winner Keith Mitchell called out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday with a 10 handicap.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Ex-wife of man accused of running down, stabbing California doctor feared for her safety before attack: report
Vanroy Evan Smith's ex-wife feared for her own safety in the weeks leading up to the murder of California doctor Michael Mammone last Wednesday, her father said.
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Think threat of China's spy flights are bad? It's much worse than you think
That China thought it could fly a surveillance balloon into American air space is not good for America now, nor in the future.
NORAD detected Chinese spy flight before it reached US, but 'could not' take action, general says
NORAD detected China's surveillance balloon before it reached the coast of Alaska, but “could not” take action to shoot it down because it was not obviously hostile.
North Dakota mayor pledges to 'shut down' Chinese-owned corn mill, citing rise in geopolitical tensions
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota said he will stop the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill after U.S. Air Force declared it a national security risk.
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
A Delta airlines passenger said that he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant, who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
Republicans demand answers from Smithsonian for kicking out pro-life students
House and Senate Republicans penned a letter demanding answers from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum after employees kicked out a group of students wearing pro-life hats.
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Alabama governor urged by 170 faith leaders to order third-party review of state's execution procedures
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received a letter from more than 170 faith leaders urging her to appoint a third-party investigator to review the state's execution procedures instead of ADOC.
Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
