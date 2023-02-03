Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Sheriff’s office sued for $450,000 after 2021 “U-turn” wreck
A Keizer man is suing the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy for $450,000, alleging the deputy made a reckless U-turn that resulted in a collision and injured him two years ago. In a four-page complaint filed Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court, Lonny Ramos of Keizer claims...
kezi.com
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
Man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
The 24-year-old told police that he loves animals and that if he's released from jail, he would steal more, court records show.
yachatsnews.com
California man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former Yachats resident Martin Baker
The man accused of killing former Yachats resident Martin “Marty” Baker has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Less than three hours after closing arguments were made Feb. 1 in San Diego County Superior Court, a jury returned the guilty verdict against Eugene “Gene” Focarelli, 39.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
kptv.com
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
kezi.com
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
hh-today.com
Former gas station site may get a restaurant
A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
kpic
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
yachatsnews.com
ODOT “delineator” project for Highway 101 on south side of Yachats hits a bump in the road
YACHATS — A pioneering, multi-year project to increase pedestrian safety just south of downtown Yachats by better separating cars and walkers has hit a few bumps. But both city and state workers trying to see the project through to fruition insist the effort is by no means kaput. “It’s...
kezi.com
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
Emerald Media
Conservative speaking event is disrupted by protesters
Protesters interrupted an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s University of Oregon chapter featuring two far-right speakers, Tuesday night. The event was held in Lillis 112. A group of people dressed in black heckled the speakers, Stephen David and Anthony Watson. David got in a yelling match with the protesters, prompting UO safety and risk services and UO police department Chief Jason Wade to tell the group of protesters to leave.
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao playing through ‘some physical issues’ amid career-worst stretch
Te-Hina Paopao’s current struggles can be attributed, at least in part, to a physical ailment, according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. A career 40.6% shooter from the field, including 33.6% from three, Paopao is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season but has played poorly for the last six games. She’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 24.3% shooting from the field, including 20% from three, since Jan. 15.
fishduck.com
The Transfer Portal Makes Dreams Come True
Like a lot of Oregon fans, I was surprised when I heard the news that Brock Thomas, a quarterback from Eugene’s Sheldon High School, committed to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. After all, Thomas was not only not recruited by any of the “big-boy” programs, he was not...
