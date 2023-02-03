ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

kezi.com

Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
MARION COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Emerald Media

Conservative speaking event is disrupted by protesters

Protesters interrupted an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s University of Oregon chapter featuring two far-right speakers, Tuesday night. The event was held in Lillis 112. A group of people dressed in black heckled the speakers, Stephen David and Anthony Watson. David got in a yelling match with the protesters, prompting UO safety and risk services and UO police department Chief Jason Wade to tell the group of protesters to leave.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao playing through ‘some physical issues’ amid career-worst stretch

Te-Hina Paopao’s current struggles can be attributed, at least in part, to a physical ailment, according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. A career 40.6% shooter from the field, including 33.6% from three, Paopao is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season but has played poorly for the last six games. She’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 24.3% shooting from the field, including 20% from three, since Jan. 15.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

The Transfer Portal Makes Dreams Come True

Like a lot of Oregon fans, I was surprised when I heard the news that Brock Thomas, a quarterback from Eugene’s Sheldon High School, committed to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. After all, Thomas was not only not recruited by any of the “big-boy” programs, he was not...
EUGENE, OR

