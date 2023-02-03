Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it in
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad's phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
fox2detroit.com
'Setting a standard;' Detroit principal offers young people guide to growing up
Wyatt L. Jones was born in Detroit. He's since taken his talents into the educational sphere to help young aspiring kids. Now, with a new book, he's taking that to the next level. It's called The Urban Playbook.
fox2detroit.com
New Henry Ford Health campus coming to Detroit
Henry Ford Health announced Wednesday that the health system will be building a campus that will include a new hospital, research center, housing, and retail in Detroit's New Center. The project will be a partnership between Henry Ford, the Pistons, and Michigan State University.
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford Health plans new Detroit hospital, research center, mixed-use campus
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Henry Ford Health announced an endeavor Wednesday that includes building a new hospital, research center, and walkable campus in Detroit's New Center. According to the health system, the new hospital and patient tower will be more than 1 million square feet. This state-of-the-art hospital will be connected to the existing hospital via tunnels. Around the hospital, there will be a mixed-use campus featuring retail and residential spaces, along with green space where possible.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
fox2detroit.com
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible
FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit church needs help replacing broken furnaces
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Over the weekend, Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit couldn't even stream services because it was too cold inside. "It was freezing. The temperature in here was 37," said Dr. Rev. Robert Bullard Jr. Both furnaces in the church failed, and replacing them is expensive. "The...
fox2detroit.com
81-year-old dies on Pontiac Lake while ice boating
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ice boating accident. It happened on the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake about 100 yards from shore Sunday at noon. Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX...
fox2detroit.com
Grow Detroit's Young Talent program accepting summer job applications now
The Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is back for its ninth year. It not only provides a paycheck -- but also the promise of a better future with jobs at companies like General Motors, DTE Energy, and JP Morgan Chase. Go to https://gdyt.org/ for more info.
fox2detroit.com
Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
