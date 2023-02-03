Read full article on original website
Don Lemon trashes New York Post as 'uncredible' source on Hunter Biden: 'We don't have a shared reality'
CNN anchor Don Lemon trashed Rep. James Comer's, R-Ky., for claiming The New York Post was a "credible" source on the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as Biden claims GOP wants to cut Medicare, Social Security
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, “liar” after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs.
Kellyanne Conway hammers Biden for divisive SOTU address: He was 'boldly lying' to the country
Kellyanne Conway reacts to President Biden drawing jeers from Republicans at the State of the Union address for claiming they want to cut Social Security and Medicare.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden plagiarized the State of the Union address
Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds President Biden’s State of the Union address on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Rep. Byron Donalds and Don Lemon battle over Biden’s handling of border crisis: ‘Didn’t answer my question’
CNN co-host Don Lemon repeatedly spoke over Florida Congressman Byron Donalds during a heated debate about President Biden's handling of the border crisis.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Republicans demand answers from Smithsonian for kicking out pro-life students
House and Senate Republicans penned a letter demanding answers from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum after employees kicked out a group of students wearing pro-life hats.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Ex-wife of man accused of running down, stabbing California doctor feared for her safety before attack: report
Vanroy Evan Smith's ex-wife feared for her own safety in the weeks leading up to the murder of California doctor Michael Mammone last Wednesday, her father said.
North Dakota mayor pledges to 'shut down' Chinese-owned corn mill, citing rise in geopolitical tensions
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota said he will stop the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill after U.S. Air Force declared it a national security risk.
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
Alabama governor urged by 170 faith leaders to order third-party review of state's execution procedures
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received a letter from more than 170 faith leaders urging her to appoint a third-party investigator to review the state's execution procedures instead of ADOC.
Think threat of China's spy flights are bad? It's much worse than you think
That China thought it could fly a surveillance balloon into American air space is not good for America now, nor in the future.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders says Biden surrendered presidency to ‘woke mob’ who can't define 'woman'
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused President Biden on Tuesday of having surrendered his presidency to a "woke mob" which is unable to define what a woman is.
