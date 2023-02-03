Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO