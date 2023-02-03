Read full article on original website
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Man Shows a Gun During a Road Rage Incident in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a local store after receiving a complaint of a road rage incident. A 17-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, reported that she was driving on 44 Ranch Road when another vehicle, later determined to be a Dodge Challenger driven by 27-year-old Michael Sloan, passed her at a high rate of speed.
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
You May Hear Different Kinds Of Animals In Missoula Now
Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.
Man charged following alleged incidents at Missoula tattoo shop
A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Dating Advice for Finding the One in Missoula
Valentine's day on the way and love is in the air, readily accessible for those in couples but there's still plenty of romance for the rest of us. One awesome thing about being single is that we can meet the one at any moment, but that's more likely to happen if we put ourselves out there. Here's my dating advice for finding someone special in Missoula:
Missoula’s Pothole Patrol: Here’s How to Help
It's that time of winter again when our Missoula streets begin losing their long battle against winter and begin to resemble the Baja 500 on a bad day, rather than the peaceful streets of the Garden City. We're talking about Pothole Season. And from what we've been able to notice...
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips
When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
