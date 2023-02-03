Read full article on original website
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
Forklift driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600...
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.
Kent Police announce free giveaway of steering wheel locks for select Hyundai, Kia drivers
KENT, Wash. — Kent residents that own a KIA, or a pre-2022 Hyundai (with a key ignition start) will soon be eligible to receive a free stealing wheel lock from the Kent Police Department. Since Kent Police has not received the locks yet, there is no set distribution date....
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
