Valentine's Day is less than a week away and many husbands and boyfriends will be panicking about how to not mess it up this year. While to some, it may not be a big deal, not getting your wife or girlfriend something can completely backfire. They may say they don't want anything, but if you take them for their word, you may regret it. Figuring out what to do, what to get, and how to spend the dreaded holiday can be tough at times, but living in Idaho make it even tougher. Despite your best efforts to be romantic, it may not be only you that is unromantic, the state may be working against you as well.
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
We are watching in devastation as the number of deaths in Turkey continue to rise by the thousands after a catastrophic earthquake. Deadly disasters unfortunately happen from massive, like the recent Turkey tragedy to smaller yet devastating accidents, natural disasters and even purposely executed massacres. Do you know what historically is Idaho's most deadly disaster? If you grew up in the gem state, you may remember this on the local news back in the 70s.
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
The bathroom in our homes isn't just used to handle the natural (or unnatural) release of body fluids and waste. Locking the door to our toilets is also done as a means to attain security, peace and quiet, and an exit from potential conflict. I'll admit it. I do some...
If you're familiar with the reality series Alone, then you understand it takes a very unique individual to outlast all other contestants. All indications are pointing to a new season of the highly-popular survival reality series, and the show's creator has given some pointers on how Idaho fans can get on the show.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director this week. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Being single and dating can be tough. With so many apps, and dating sites, and today's generation not knowing how to communicate or talk in person, dating might be harder than ever before. Yes, it is easier than ever to find a date, but finding a relationship when you can block or ghost someone, or have it done to you makes it tough. Living in a small town can make it even tougher, with fewer options, and fewer fun things to do on a date. When it comes to being single and dating, which state is the best to live in, which is the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
I think my studio is safe. It faces west and the blast wave will probably come from the northeast or northwest. Either Idaho National laboratory or Mountain Home Air Force Base. I suppose will get a wave from the south as Hill Air Force Base is probably on a target...
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
First, let me start with something good about Wyoming. The Governor is Mark Gordon. My mother was Clan Gordon. The Gordons are known for their intelligence, good looks, and shining personalities. Bydand! Another good thing about Wyoming is that the people would’ve voted for someone else if Gordon had been a Democrat. They don’t like liberals in Wyoming and I salute the good people.
The event in 2022 brought in 2,075 toys which were all given to Magic Valley kids. For the 2023 event, you can start your support now with the purchase of a raffle ticket, which also gets you a chance to win a vacation getaway to your choice of popular Mexican destinations. All raffle funds will be used to make sure every Magic Valley kid gets a present at Christmas. Raffle tickets are $50 and there are only 100 available, so if you want in you better get on it. You can scan the QR code below or head straight to the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky website for details and tickets.
Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
