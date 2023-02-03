Read full article on original website
Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting
Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
yaktrinews.com
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
KIMA TV
YPD Chief issues letter to community, speaks about Tyre Nichols case, touts improvements
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray issued a letter to the community Wednesday. In it, he speaks about the case of Tyre Nichols being beaten and killed by police officers in Memphis and how he "cannot fathom" such a thing happening in the police culture that exists in Yakima. He also goes into detail of the Yakima Circle K triple homicide, as well as explaining recent technological advances.
No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday
Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.
Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima
Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
Chronicle
Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale
Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
KIMA TV
'It doesn't discriminate,' overdose deaths are down but fentanyl still claiming lives
It seems most everyone knows someone whose been impacted by drug addiction. New data from the coroner shows Yakima saw fewer overdose deaths last year than in 2021, but still far more than just a few years ago. Highly potent fentanyl continues to flood the streets of the Valley. "It's...
KIMA TV
A local pathologist has come out of retirement to help the coroner with homicide autopsies
YAKIMA -- Yakima has been hit hard by the nationwide shortage of forensic pathologists. So much so, a local retired pathologist has come back to help out with the homicide caseload. According to the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (WACME), there are only 18 forensic pathologists across the...
ifiberone.com
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima police near second year of Project Guardian program
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is approaching its second year since starting Project Guardian, a program where police receive photos and details about special needs individuals before contact is made. This way, officers can be aware of behaviors to look out for and understand, before anyone with special needs has to contact their family or care team.
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 11 and 41
22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
yaktrinews.com
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Yakima Dog Park
YAKIMA, Wash. - A Yakima man is dead after being shot at a dog park Sunday. Authorities said Daniel Ortega, 22, died after he was shot by another man.
Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter
(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter. The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution. There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered...
KXLY
One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
