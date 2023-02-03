‘We’ve been looking all over for him’: NSU Florida professor has been missing since Monday

Authorities are searching for a 69-year-old Nova Southeastern University professor who was last seen Monday afternoon before leaving his Wilton Manors home without his cellphone, credit cards and medication.

James Doan, a veteran literature educator, is likely in need of mental health services, Brad Zuckerman, his husband, 65, told the Miami Herald. In recent months, Zuckerman said, Doan has been hospitalized several times.

Family and friends have been looking for him throughout Broward County, including in parks, bars, Oakland Park and downtown Fort Lauderdale, said Zuckerman, who married Doan in December 2021.

“We’ve been looking all over for him,” he said.

According to Zuckerman, Doan is retiring from NSU in May after 30 years of service.

“His students love him,” Zuckerman said. “He is extremely passionate about what he teaches.”

Doan is described as a 5’11’’, 150-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes. When he took off from his home in the 500 block of Northeast 27th Drive, he was wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and white sneakers, detectives say.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Doan, please call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.