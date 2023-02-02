Read full article on original website
An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack
I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023
Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
8 Excuses to get out of Work or School that Only Work in Idaho
When it comes to work and school, there are certain days that nobody wants to go. It can be you stayed up too late the night before, you aren't feeling the best, you are tired, you are overworked, perhaps you are stressed, or maybe your body is telling you to stay down and not functioning properly that day. When it comes to missing days of work, you are only granted so many days off per year. When it comes to school, if you are in college, it is your choice to attend class or not, but you may pay the price for missing. Sometimes you need to have an excuse to miss a day or two, but only so many grandparents and pets can die, and if you aren't sick enough, you may get called out. Sometimes telling the truth is the best way to go, and here are some of the best excuses to skip work that most bosses will not get mad at in Idaho.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Idaho
Last week two men from Idaho Falls were each sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the investigation police found 12,000 fentanyl pills in a storage unit in Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho this is not an isolated occurrence in the Gem State.
Idaho’s Crazy Shaped Homes Just Got Stranger… Potato, Dogs and Now a…???
We certainly have some interesting structures in Idaho. From the Famous Potato Hotel, to the Dog Shaped AirBnb House, to the Crazy Idaho City House, to the Bazar 4 Story Tree-House, to all of the Castles that we have around Idaho. I came across another unique and interesting home. This...
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director to lead Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
Is Idaho Home to the Nation’s Longest Living People?
According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Idaho's average life expectancy is 78.4 years. Fast-forward to 2023, and World Population Review's newest data confirms Idaho's life expectancy hasn't budged a single year. IDAHO LIFE EXPECTANCY by county. Data from a 2022 County Health Rankings...
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
3 things to know this morning – February 7, 2023￼
Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.
Idaho’s Best Diner Has Cinnamon Rolls That’ll Leave You Drooling
There's never a bad time or season for cinnamon rolls or visiting the best diners in Idaho. And, we're pretty lucky living here, because we have some of the best restaurants in the country. In fact, one of Idaho’s diners recently made LoveFood’s list of the best diners in each state. What diner do you think it is?
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
ijpr.org
Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement
BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
Idaho Men Spend 7 Hrs A Year Seeking Refuge In Toilet, Data Says
The bathroom in our homes isn't just used to handle the natural (or unnatural) release of body fluids and waste. Locking the door to our toilets is also done as a means to attain security, peace and quiet, and an exit from potential conflict. I'll admit it. I do some...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.8-Mile Loop Trail In Idaho Leads Adventurers To Little-Known City Views
An escape into nature is the ideal way to disconnect, relax, and get away from the hustle of daily life. While there are excellent trails all around the Gem State that are perfect for a day outdoors, located in Ada County is the family-friendly Seaman’s Gulch Trail. This hiking trail is short and easy, and takes you to incredible views of the city and surrounding area. It’s one loop trail in Idaho that adventurers of all ages will enjoy.
KTVB
'Is his name out there?' Authorities search unsolved cases for links to Idaho murder suspect
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Authorities in at least two Pennsylvania counties where Bryan Kohberger attended college have searched their cold case files, looking for links that could connect those cases to the suspect in the Idaho college murders. “Your natural question is to start wondering, 'is this guy wanted?'" said...
KOOL 96.5
