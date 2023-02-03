Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
WLOX
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
WLOX
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
WLOX
St. Vincent de Paul student wins Harrison Co. Regional Spelling Bee
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. The students make the distribution as part of a community service project for National Catholic Schools Week. In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200...
WLOX
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
WLOX
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of kindergarteners from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School delivered a variety of supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. These supplies were collected by the school to be donated to the center’s domestic violence shelter. Kindergartener Jonas Neaves said...
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
WLOX
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. In the Kitchen with Cheeky...
WLOX
Pass Christian High students learn real-world skills during CTE month
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
WLOX
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
WLOX
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak representatives visited Pascagoula and Gulfport to give safety briefings regarding upcoming passenger rail service. Monday, the company began trial runs of its passenger rail service from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana, with four stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We’ve already had about five...
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport continues feeling impact of Covid-19
Those 15 million visitors a year pump an estimated $2 Billion into our local economy. City leaders reach a compromise that could keep people safe during Mardi Gras parades. And it also keeps business owners happy. Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The mural...
WLOX
LIVE: Barricades no longer lining downtown Ocean Springs
It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
WLOX
Le Bakery has unique flavors, tasty king cakes for Mardi Gras season
Our temperatures are mild, and it is humid today. We are seeing and will continue to see scattered showers, and it is breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be low overnight, but closer to daybreak, we will see a few scattered showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will last through the overnight night hours and into and through the day Thursday. You’ll need to stay rain gear ready. There is a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A sliver of the area, including Pearl River County is in the slight (2 out 5) risk area. Stay weather aware.
WLOX
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
WLOX
Long beach leaders working to get funding for Zeta damage in D.C.
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Some members of Long Beach leadership are in Washington D.C. working to secure the money needed to repair the Long Beach Harbor. Mayor George Bass, Alderman Donald Frazer and Alderman Bernie Parker are meeting with congressional leaders to get their help to get FEMA to finally pay for Hurricane Zeta damage.
Comments / 0