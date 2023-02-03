Our temperatures are mild, and it is humid today. We are seeing and will continue to see scattered showers, and it is breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be low overnight, but closer to daybreak, we will see a few scattered showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will last through the overnight night hours and into and through the day Thursday. You’ll need to stay rain gear ready. There is a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A sliver of the area, including Pearl River County is in the slight (2 out 5) risk area. Stay weather aware.

1 DAY AGO